Vermont to receive $1.65B to address infrastructure

Vermont will be allocated $1.65 billion over the next five years as part of the nation’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The money will be used to help aging infrastructure in the Green Mountain State and will be used for infrastructure projects that include renovating and fixing bridges and highways.

Michele Boomhower, Division Director of the Vermont Agency of Transportation said, “The Infrastructure Bill is going to be transformational for Vermont residents, visitors and businesses.”

“We have some aging infrastructure,” said Matt Musgrave, Deputy Executive Vice President of the Vermont Construction Association. “In fact, Vermont’s grade is at a level C in terms of what our roads and bridges are.”

Nearly 70 of Vermont’s bridges are rated structurally deficient. As the infrastructure bill will increase projects in Vermont, Boomhower anticipates the increase of projects will create more job opportunities for workers.

“This is going to bring significant increases in demand for contractors, for engineering services, for folks across the spectrum that are involved in construction transportation.”

Companies like the AGC are about 2,000 construction workers short of prospective projects. “We’re dealing with a workforce challenge, not just from COVID, but construction in general across the country has dealt with a workforce challenge that we need to meet,” said Musgrave.

One project that the bill will fund includes investing in public transportation, which can help against climate change. “We also have money that is coming in for public transportation,” said Musgrave. “It includes different types of transportation like intermodal transportation which will help us meet us some of the goals from the climate action plan under the global warming solution.”

Boomhower says the projects will be prioritized based on the current safety rating and economic importance to the region.