VERMONT (NEWS10) — Legalized sports wagering will launch in Vermont on January 11, 2024. The Department of Liquor and Lottery has selected DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics Sportsbook to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in the Green Mountain State through a competitive bid process.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill legalizing online sports wagering in June, allowing the Department of Liquor and Lottery to contract with operators and conduct a sportsbook through mobile platforms in Vermont. The State will receive a percentage of each operator’s Adjusted Gross Sports Wagering Revenue, including an operator fee.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports wagering several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” said Governor Scott. “Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the State.”

An expected seven million dollars will be brought in new revenue to the state during the first full year of operations. With contracts fully executed, a pre-registration period opens Tuesday, allowing the operators to market their brand and pre-register players before the January launch date.

“We are excited to offer sports enthusiasts the ability to engage in sports wagering in Vermont with three of the industry’s top companies,” said Commissioner Knight.