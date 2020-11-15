Vermont to issue free hunting licenses to Native Americans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is set to begin issuing free hunting licenses to Native Americans. Members of state-recognized Native American tribes still have to buy hunting and fishing licenses if they want to hunt or fish this year. But free tribal citizen hunting and fishing licenses will become available in January.

To qualify, a member of a Native American tribe must present an Abenaki Hunting and Fishing License Tribal Certification form certified by the appropriate tribal official.

In addition, the applicant must provide a copy of current and valid tribal identification card, a Vermont license application, proof of having held a previous hunting license in the U.S. or Canada or a hunter safety card.

If the applicant has held a hunting license previously but is unable to locate a copy, a license affidavit form may be included.

While the original licenses are free, additional licenses, permits and add-on tags are not included.