Vermont expanding COVID test sites ahead of holidays

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — With many Vermonters finding it difficult to schedule COVID tests, the state has announced it will open more than a dozen special testing sites ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The extra sites will be open on December 23 and December 30, and appointments are available online. Check out the locations: