Vermont expanding COVID test sites ahead of holidays

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — With many Vermonters finding it difficult to schedule COVID tests, the state has announced it will open more than a dozen special testing sites ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The extra sites will be open on December 23 and December 30, and appointments are available online. Check out the locations:

  • Berlin: 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Burlington: 405 Pine Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Brattleboro: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 417 Canal Street, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Glover: 48 Country Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Middlebury: 55 Middle Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 23, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 30
  • Morrisville: 609 Washington Highway, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Newport: Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Rutland: 275 Stratton Road, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Rutland: Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Springfield: 51 Pearl Street, Level 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • St. Albans: 27 Fisher Pond Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • St. Johnsbury: Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot), 161 Sherman Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Waitsfield: 4355 Main Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wells River: Little River Health Care, 65 Main Street North, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Windsor: 289 County Road, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Winooski: 32 Mallets Bay Ave, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

