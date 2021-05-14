Vermont to end mask mandate for the fully vaccinated

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont will comply with new federal guidance and eliminate the mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.

Complying with that guidance, which says those who have not been vaccinated or those whose vaccination is not yet complete should continue to wear masks, will be done on the honor system, Scott said during his regular virus briefing.

Scott is also moving up the state’s reopening plans by two weeks. Effective Friday, there will no longer be a testing requirement for travel, and capacity limits will increase for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“It’s time to reward all the hard work you’ve done over the past 14 months to help make Vermont’s pandemic response the best in the country,” Scott said.

The state is currently planning to lift all restrictions by July 4, and that date could be moved up if the number of people in Vermont getting vaccinated continues to increase.