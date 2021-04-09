Vermont teen raising money to support dairy farmers

CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) – One teenager with ties to farm life, is helping raise funds for farmers in need in her home state of Vermont. Madison Spafford was inspired to start Bows ‘N Boots after looking for ways to get involved in the community for Miss Vermont Teen USA.

The idea is simple. For one dollar, you can purchase a bow and then take a picture of your farm animal, pet, or yourself rocking it.

Funds from the sales of the bow goes towards to the Vermont Farmers Fund.

If you want to support Madison’s project, you can send her an email for more details or follow her on Instagram @maddie.p.spafford.