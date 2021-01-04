Vermont tattoo shop focuses on acceptance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — “We’re not just saying, ‘You’re welcome.’ We’re saying, ‘Please come to us. We want you in our space.’”
Moody Rose Christopher—or “Rosie” as her friends know her—says her inspiration for wanting to create a safe space tattoo shop came from what she experienced in her own life.
“For me, a lot of what my own personal experience was getting tattooed by a lot of cisgender white males who were not really friendly towards me. Or, I felt kind of gawked at.”
Rosie, originally from Plattsburgh, says she worked for three years as a travelling tattoo artist until she ended up in Burlington, and stayed due to COVID restrictions.
“The traveling, coupled with the actual life experience of being heavily tattooed, and tattooing at this point thousands of people—you really start to develop an understanding of what you like, what you don’t like, what you need to see change.”
The change they want is a more open and accepting shop that caters to all people, but specifically people who might feel marginalized when it comes to getting a tattoo.
“Despite being a white trans individual, I truly believe there is something to be said about creating a community space that prioritizes and focuses on black and people of color, on queer individuals, on fat individuals, on people who are disabled.”
