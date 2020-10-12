Vermont State Police undergoing re-accreditation review

WATERBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police announced Thursday that, starting Monday, the organization is participating in a review by assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Public comments are welcome as part of the assessment, with a remote public information session at 5 p.m. on Monday. To participate, call (802) 828-7667, and enter ID # 914 287 637 when prompted. Or, you can leave a comment message at (802) 241-5350 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. Comments by phone during the public session will be limited to 10 minutes. You can also send a written statement to the CALEA team at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155. The local contact is Capt. David Petersen, available via phone or email.

Vermont’s State Police describes re-accreditation as a highly prized recognition of professional excellence. The voluntary program requires them to demonstrate compliance with state-of-the-art standards and practices in four basic areas:

Policy and procedure

Administration

Operations

Support services

This is the first review of the agency’s ability to meet standards since 2017, when CALEA first accredited the Vermont State Police. Agencies must admit remote reviewers and submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance while accredited, which lasts for four years. The CALEA assessment team for the current Vermont State Police review will comprise former Executive Director Gerald Bailey of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Director Charis Paulson of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The full CALEA commission decides on re-accreditation after the review. CALEA’s goal is improving law enforcement by creating a national body of professional standards by establishing fair practicing, solidifying cooperation between agencies, and boosting citizen confidence.

