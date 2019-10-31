Vermont State Police rolling out new drones

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are rolling out a new investigative tool.

They’re adding 11 camera-equipped drones and are training 13 troopers to become certified drone pilots.

The agency used more than $100,000 in grants to pay for the equipment and training. Troopers are now learning to use the drones for accident and crash reconstruction and search and rescue missions.

The drones were recently used to help reconstruct an accident that happened last week in Rutland.

Police want the public to know that the drones will not be used for warrantless searches.