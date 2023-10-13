MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a fatal crash in Mendon Thursday. Rodney Greene (71, Killington, Vt.) was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, around 3:44 p.m., police responded to a car crash on US Route 4 near Old Turnpike Road in Mendon. Police say a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on US RT 4 while a Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on US RT 4.

Law enforcement says a preliminary investigation found the Subaru tried to turn left onto Gateway Court driving westbound, and crashed into the Ford traveling eastbound. Police say Greene, a passenger of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and a juvenile passenger of the Subaru were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for serious injuries. They were then taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment. The driver of the Ford was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for injuries as well.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.