ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police (VSP) have released a statement regarding serious, life-threatening flooding taking place Monday. Police say several emergency crews have conducted multiple rescues in several communities.

People are urged to stay home if they can unless floodwaters approach their homes. The VSP released the following statement.

“If you can, please stay home today. However, if floodwaters are approaching your home, leave immediately. Make an evacuation plan before it becomes necessary.

Do not drive or walk through floodwaters. The water can obscure washouts, carry debris and strong currents, and be deeper than it appears. Turn around, don’t drown.

Continue monitoring local media, the National Weather Service, and sign up for VT ALERT through Vermont Emergency Management if you have not done so already to receive real-time alerts by phone and/or email.”