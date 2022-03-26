HARTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – On March 25, at around 3:12 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a driveway on Route 12 in Hartland. The vehicle was described as a 1993 red Ford F-150 with a yellow plow.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police.

The truck was last seen driving southbound on Vermont Route 12. The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933. Tips may also be submitted online.

This case remains an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.