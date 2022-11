MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area. Alaya LaSante is possibly in the Rutland area or en route to Kansas.

LaSante is described as 5’9, 289 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The last known clothes she was wearing are unknown. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks by calling (802) 773-9101.