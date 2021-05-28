Vermont State Police concerned over rise in fatal crashes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Vermont State Police are calling a recent uptick in deadly crashes “chaos.” So far this year, 22 people have lost their lives in 19 different crashes. A year ago, there were 9 deaths.

“If we stay on this track, we’re headed for a very deadly summer,” said Lt. Tara Thomas.

“The fact that our numbers are as high as they are when things are still in the process of reopening is giving us a snapshot of what the rest of the summer could look like if we don’t step up and ramp up the responsibility of being an operator.”

Thomas leads traffic safety education for the Vermont State Police. She says the summer is generally when they see an increase in crashes. She says speed and impairment are often contributing factors.

Thomas says it’s concerning that as things continue to return to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic more drivers will be on the road this summer. She reminds Vermonters to focus on the task at hand and never get in the car with a driver who’s not sober.

“Don’t be afraid to call out that bad behavior, because law enforcement can’t be everywhere all the time,” Thomas said. “If you’re a passenger in a car where someone is doing something, be that bold voice that says hey you’re putting me and others at risk.”