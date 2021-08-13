Vermont State Police alerting public to potential text scam

WATERBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont State Police is alerting the public to scam text messages that look like official requests for identifying information.

Vermont officials want to remind the public to never give out personal information from unknown or suspicious senders. Text messages like the one below are not actually State of Vermont messages. If you get one, do not follow the link in the text.

The phishing message seems to be from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Secretary of State’s Office and implying that drivers’ licenses need to be updated. The message provides a link and tells recipients to update their information via the link.

If you receive one of these suspicious texts you can go to this website to report it or call (802) 649-2424.