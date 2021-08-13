Vermont State Police alerting public to potential text scam

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont State Police is alerting the public to scam text messages that look like official requests for identifying information.

Vermont officials want to remind the public to never give out personal information from unknown or suspicious senders. Text messages like the one below are not actually State of Vermont messages. If you get one, do not follow the link in the text.

The phishing message seems to be from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Secretary of State’s Office and implying that drivers’ licenses need to be updated. The message provides a link and tells recipients to update their information via the link.

If you receive one of these suspicious texts you can go to this website to report it or call (802) 649-2424.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire