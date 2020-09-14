Vermont state of emergency extended to October 15

MONTPELIER, Vt. (LOCAL22/44) — Gov. Phil Scott has extended Vermont’s state of emergency to October 15. The Governor began Friday’s briefing by recognizing the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He says the same courage and unity the nation showed in response to that tragedy are needed today as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

“We need to harness the same care and compassion that allowed us to move forward then in order to get us through the deadly emergency we face today,” Gov. Scott said. “We saw first-hand that when we work towards a common purpose, as Americans we can do almost anything.”

Scott said Vermonters can look forward to the spigot opening a bit more next week particularly in the hospitality sector. The state continues to boast the best numbers in the nation.

“Certainly it’s always good to have low cases, but it’s particularly good to be hitting this low case count when K-12 is restarting and higher ed is restarting,” said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the dept. of Financial Regulation.

Another 15,000 tests among college students this week yielded just 5 infections. Doctor Mark Levine says the state will continue to follow cases that may be related to Labor Day and the start of school.

As nationwide vaccine talks continue, Levine says it’s crucial that politics don’t trump science.

“When a safe and effective vaccine is available, we’ll be ready to deliver it to Vermonters quickly and equitably,” he said.

The state has a task force closely monitoring possible vaccines. The CDC has also recognized Vermont’s contact tracing efforts as the best in the nation.

