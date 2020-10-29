Vermont State College System holds first-ever virtual job fair

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont State Colleges System is rolling with the punches in 2020, moving its regular job and internship fair to a virtual event. The fair is scheduled for November 9 to December 31.

Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% this month. Even so, thousands of people are still out of work and the job fair hopes to match those people to open positions.

“Throughout the pandemic employers have still been hiring,” said Amy Wright, director of career services at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. “There’s just been adjusting and that continues to be true for hiring.”

So far, over 150 employers are registered. If your place of employment is interested in finding individuals for internships, full or part-time, seasonal jobs, or even continuing education, you must register by Friday October 30.

“Once they see how many [employers], I would be really encouraged especially right now given our world and climate that we are in. You know, it’s hopeful. People are hiring,” said Renée Beaupré White, director of career services at Castleton University.

“It’s collecting the information and sharing it with our students, alums, and community members. It’s giving access to all of these employers for anyone looking for a job,” said Beth Walsh, director of career services at NVU-Johnson.

