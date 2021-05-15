Vermont speeds up reopening

In this photo provided by the State of Vermont, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, center, receives a COVID-19 vaccine as his wife, Diana McTeague Scott, right, looks on, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Montpelier High School, in Montpelier, Vt. Scott, a Republican, and his wife got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at a state-run clinic at the school. (Jason Maulucci/State of Vermont via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned.

The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The new guidance removes the testing requirement for travel and decreases event and gathering restrictions.

The new gathering sizes will allow for one unvaccinated person per 50-square feet, up to 300 people, plus any number of vaccinated people for indoor events; and 900 people, plus any number of vaccinated people, outdoors.

On Friday the state also lifted its mask mandate in line with guidance issued by federal officials.

Masks are still required in schools, on public transportation, in healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, and prisons. The mandate remains in place for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, including children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.