Vermont sees highest weekly count of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – The Green Mountain State recorded 1,166 COVID-19 infections over the last week. That’s 400 cases more than the week prior and the highest number of cases in a week’s span since the start of the pandemic.

“Over the last five days, Vermont has reported more cases than it did for the entire months of May, June, July, August, and September combined,” said Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Pieciak says Vermont is sixth in the nation for vaccine administration. So far, 23,000 people have gotten the first dose, nearly 2,000 have received the second. Doctor Mark Levine says older Vermonters remain top priority and can expect information later this week on how to sign up for the shot. He says the state is also closely monitoring the new more contagious variant of the virus which has now popped up in 10 states.

“It may mean more people will get COVID-19 and need medical care,” Dr. Levine said. “More of the population will need to be vaccinated, further stressing this first phase of vaccination.”

Vermont authorities are also preparing for possible armed protests this weekend. Governor Phil Scott continued to condemn the violence at the nation’s capitol last week saying President Trump must be held responsible. He also had a message for Vermonters considering participating in the protests.

“Don’t be played,” the governor said. “Don’t be used as a pawn by some of these extremist groups that are planning these protests throughout our nation to undermine our democracy to overthrow the government.”