Vermont sculpture honors 1st Black president of an American college

A sculpture of Henry Martin Freeman, the first Black American College president, is on display in his home city of Rutland, Vt., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Freeman graduated from Middlebury College in 1849, and became president of Allegheny Institute in 1856, which later became Avery College, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) – The first Black president of an American college is being honored with a sculpture installed in the Vermont city where he was born in 1826. The larger-than-life marble bust of Martin Henry Freeman, a scholar, sits on a stack of books in a downtown square as part of the Rutland Sculpture Trail.

“It’s a very soft, gentle portrayal of Martin Freeman,” said Al Wakefield, one of the sponsors of the piece. “I don’t know how many people remember either through historical writings what kind of person he was, but he’s depicted as a very gentle, kind, literary, artsy kind of a guy.”

Freeman’s academic success took hold at Middlebury College, where he was the only Black student. Abolitionists in town had urged Middlebury to enroll Black students as a demonstration that the school really stood against slavery, said William Hart, an emeritus professor of history of Black studies at Middlebury College. Freeman graduated at the top of his class in 1849. In 1856, Freeman became president of the all-Black Allegheny Institute and Mission Church in the Pittsburgh area, later named Avery College.

It’s the eighth sculpture to be added to the city’s sculpture trail aimed at celebrating local history and drawing more people to visit the working-class community. Among the pieces is a marble relief honoring the Vermont volunteers who served in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, made up of African Americans soldiers, during the Civil War.

The sculptures of Freeman and the Black Civil War soldiers were recently added to the Vermont African American Heritage Trail, a guide to various spots around the state that highlights the lives of African Americans in Vermont.