Vermont Schools to close for remainder of the school year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott directed schools to remain dismissed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday. Districts will close schools for in-person instruction and be required to implement continuity of learning plans for remote learning.

This decision was made in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Education in the continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. To minimize disruption to students’ learning, the Governor’s order directs school districts to come up with plans for distance learning by April 13.

“The education of our students and the bonding and learning experiences they have at schools are tremendously important, so I fully appreciate the impact and difficulty of this decision,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I also recognize it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year. But I’m encouraged by the creativity I’ve seen from administrators, educators and parents already, which is why I know, together, they can rise to the occasion.”

