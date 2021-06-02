Vermont school districts submit plans for recovering what was lost during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – Students faced many obstacles during the pandemic and now districts are in the process of figuring out how to make up for lost time in the classroom.

Vermont school districts were required to submit education recovery plans to to the Agency of Education by June 1. The plans focused on the pandemic’s impact on students’ social-emotional functioning; mental health and well-being; student engagement; and academic achievement.

Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French addressed the need for more teachers for this summer at Tuesday’s press briefing. The department’s Summer Matters initiative will focus on connecting students back with their peers.

“One of the reasons why we decided on designing Summer Matters is we wanted to leverage as many different activities as we could that expand beyond the public education system, to ensure kids would have something to do this summer,” Secretary French said.

Students are expected to be back in person when the recovery efforts begin in September.