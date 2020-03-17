Vermont resort gives perishable groceries to employees and local students

KILLINGTON, V.t. (NEWS10) – After a local resort stopped operations in response to COVID-19, they decided to give back to their community in a big way.

After shutting down operations on March 15, Killington Resort had a dilemma on their hands: two tractor-trailers worth of perishable food, and no guests to buy it while operations are suspended.

Their solution? The Killington/Pico team decided to host a “perishable groceries grab-and-go”.

ATTN: Employees and Ambassadors pic.twitter.com/DsdSPCsG2x — Killington Resort (@KillingtonMtn) March 16, 2020

As GM Mike Solimano wrote in his email to staff, “During these unprecedented times, we hope you can find some comfort in knowing we’re all navigating this together. We invite our employees and ambassadors to stop by Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 from noon to 3pm for free groceries.”

