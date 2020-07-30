Vermont reports first coronavirus death in over a month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is reporting its first new death from the coronavirus in 43 days. That brings Vermont’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 57.
The Tuesday death in Washington County. The state on Thursday also reported one new case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says residents must be prepared that the virus isn’t disappearing soon. He says he wants everyone in Vermont to join him, as he described it, “in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter debuts ‘Lea’
- First dog to test positive for COVID-19 dies in New York
- NYS union leaders, lawmakers push for increasing taxes on the ‘ultra-wealthy’
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Beware of the bears