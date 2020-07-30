Vermont reports first coronavirus death in over a month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is reporting its first new death from the coronavirus in 43 days. That brings Vermont’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 57.

The Tuesday death in Washington County. The state on Thursday also reported one new case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says residents must be prepared that the virus isn’t disappearing soon. He says he wants everyone in Vermont to join him, as he described it, “in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus.”

