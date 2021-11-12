Vermont reports another COVID record: 591 cases, as Delta surge continues

A sign promoting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday June 17, 2021 in Waterbury, Vt. The state of Vermont was the first state to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population and a big reason the state reached the goal was by offering a variety of small, local vaccination clinics. The four-hour clinic at the the Waterbury offices SunCommon vaccinated seven people. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont Department of Health reported 591 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another single-day record as the surge in the highly contagious Delta variant continues across the state.

Cases by county included 51 in Bennington County and 74 in Rutland County. No new deaths were reported, but 53 people are hospitalized for treatment, including 14 requiring intensive care. Health officials say 391 people have died in Vermont since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Tuesday, state officials reported that average daily case counts have risen to more than 300 in the last six weeks, while the seven-day average was up 42%. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the recent surge—more than 3,700 cases in the last 14 days—is due to “incredibly contagious” delta variant, as well as changes in Vermonters’ behavior.

“We are more mobile and traveling and hosting visitors,” Levine said. “Doing things in person and gathering more, especially indoors as the weather cools down.”