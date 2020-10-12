Vermont reported 22 new virus cases over the weekend

by: Mike Hoey

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Sunday was the second consecutive day that Vermont reported 11 new cases of coronavirus. Seven of them were in Chittenden County. Windsor County had two, while Addison County and Grand Isle County each had one.

The Green Mountain State has had 1,868 positive cases out of nearly 173,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,659 people have recovered. No patients are currently in a hospital anywhere in the state.

There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County, and Franklin County across the eastern border in the North Country.

