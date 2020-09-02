Vermont protesters want 3 officers fired for use of force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Protestors who have been camping out near the police department in Vermont’s largest city are continuing to call for the firing of three Burlington police officers. The protesters are demanding action against the officers for use of force, but the department cleared the officers to return to work after investigations.

Deputy Chief Matthew Sullivan said prosecutors have already found they did nothing wrong. He says the altercations in question are not akin to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police or the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both of those have set off nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Two lawsuits over the Burlington incidents are still in litigation.

Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday evening in Burlington for the protests that have been going on for a week. Protesters calling for the firing have marched through the city night after night, sometimes blocking traffic. WCAX-TV reports that they blocked a downtown intersection during a march on Monday night.

WPTZ-TV reports that the protesters also want all Chittenden County police to wear body cameras and to make the footage public for free.

Burlington police wear body cameras and the department recently changed its use-of-force policy.

