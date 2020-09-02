Vermont protesters want 3 officers fired for use of force

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Protestors who have been camping out near the police department in Vermont’s largest city are continuing to call for the firing of three Burlington police officers. The protesters are demanding action against the officers for use of force, but the department cleared the officers to return to work after investigations.

Deputy Chief Matthew Sullivan said prosecutors have already found they did nothing wrong. He says the altercations in question are not akin to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police or the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both of those have set off nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Two lawsuits over the Burlington incidents are still in litigation.

Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday evening in Burlington for the protests that have been going on for a week. Protesters calling for the firing have marched through the city night after night, sometimes blocking traffic. WCAX-TV reports that they blocked a downtown intersection during a march on Monday night.

WPTZ-TV reports that the protesters also want all Chittenden County police to wear body cameras and to make the footage public for free.

Burlington police wear body cameras and the department recently changed its use-of-force policy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga