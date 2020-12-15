Vermont presidential electors first in the nation to cast vote for Biden/Harris

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The 538 electors who make up the Electoral College gathered in all 50 states today for the formal process to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president-elect. Vermont’s three presidential electors were the first in the nation to cast their votes, just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Under federal law, electors meet the first Monday, following the second Wednesday after the election. After being sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos, the electors completed their ballots.

“I can report we have three votes for President-elect Biden and three votes for Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris,” Condos said.

Condos says 65% of Vermonters voted for Biden/Harris in the November election. Aligning with Kamala Harris becoming the first woman of color elected to be V.P., Kesha Ram is the first woman of color to serve as an elector in Vermont.

“I’m grateful and honored,” Ram said. “I carry so many Vermonters and people of color with me who might never have thought this day would come.”

Ram is also the first woman of color elected to state senate and will represent Chittenden County in the upcoming term. She said helping officialize the election results is something that carries a lot of weight, especially in 2020.

“It carries new meaning to help open a new chapter for this country, and look forward and try to re-instill hope in people,” Ram said. “In a sense that we have their backs and we’re going to get through this together and that felt like part of what I was able to do toda.y”

The votes will be counted by Congress on January 6.