Vermont preparing for likely changes to Town Meeting Day election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Because the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to go away by March, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has said publicly that he wants universal mail-in voting to be allowed for Town Meeting Day.

While any statewide changes will have to wait for new legislative session in January 6, officials in Montpelier want to get a head start.

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum told the City Council Wednesday night that he met last week with state lawmakers, Secretary of State Jim Condos, and a representative from the governor’s office. That meeting centered around a forthcoming bill, likely to be approved in the first week of the new session. It would empower Vermont communities to hold Town Meeting Day just like the November general election if they choose.

“What that really means is that we don’t have a choice, because all it’s going to take is a few towns to do it and the expectation is that all towns will do it,” Odum said.

Under the forthcoming measure, Town Meeting Day would still be March 2 by default, but individual communities could change their own date should they wish. “Obviously, with such a short time frame, any kind of decisions like that are going to have to be made on the fly, and bringing together a meeting might not be practical to give people warning,” Odum said.

With the short time frame in mind, Odum asked for express permission to take whatever steps he deems necessary to implement universal mail-in voting in case lawmakers allow it.

“I would be more comfortable with—I think, unfortunately—the option of waiting until we see what passes and then acting at that point, and I realize that doesn’t give us a lot of time,” Mayor Anne Watson said. “I just—I think, as a matter of principle—don’t like blank checks.”

According to Odum, following the mayor’s suggestion would leave so little time for the ballots to be ordered from a printer, filled out and returned that Town Meeting Day would probably need to be delayed.

Councilor Dan Richardson asked Odum during the meeting, “John, is it your understanding that if the legislature doesn’t pass something for whatever reason, we would still have the authority as a city to mail out ballots?”

Odum replied, in part, “I don’t know. I really don’t.”

The council members allowed Odum to take preliminary steps toward another universal mail-in election while leaving polling places open. They also voted to let him spend up to $8,000 — the high end of the cost estimate that he gave them.

There’s no guarantee at the moment that the state of Vermont will reimburse those costs. However, based on his meeting last week, Odum said it appeared much more likely to him that the state would end up covering them than not doing so.