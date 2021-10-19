Vermont police searching for New Hampshire woman, 22, missing 3 days

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided by her family to the Vermont State Police.

BOLTON, Vt. (AP/WFFF) — Vermont State Police troopers are searching for a missing 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was last seen in Bolton on Saturday. Relatives of Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, New Hampshire, called police Monday evening to report her missing.

Ferlazzo had been staying at a short-term rental property in Bolton with her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, police said. Vermont State Police found him at a convenience store in St. Albans. The couple’s dog, a mixed breed named Remington, was also located Tuesday at the home of a friend of the husband.

Police had been looking for him since Monday night. According to troopers, Ferlazzo told his wife’s family in New Hampshire that the couple were arguing as they drove on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday. He said Emily Ferlazzo left the vehicle, a camper van, at one point and began walking along U.S. Route 2.

Joseph Ferlazzo told the family that he drove to a Bolton convenience store, according to police, and that when he returned to the area where he had last seen his wife, she was gone. Police said troopers are trying to determine when Emily Ferlazzo was last seen by someone other than her husband.

Emily Ferlazzo is described as a white woman, 5-feet tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 524-5993. They say the investigation has expanded from the Bolton area to include locations in Enosburg and St. Albans.

Police had been scheduled to brief reporters on the case at 2:30 p.m., but the press conference was delayed before being canceled when the department reported that Joseph Ferlazzo had been located.