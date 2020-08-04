Vermont police release ID of man found dead behind motel

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found dead behind a motel in Brattleboro, Vermont, after police received calls about a fight or disturbance.

The man was identified Tuesday as 49-year-old Thomas Davis, of Vernon, Vermont

Police received multiple calls early Friday, and while they were responding they received another call that a man—Davis—was on the ground and unresponsive.

Rescue crews were called in and performed CPR, but Davis could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been completed, but police said they were not releasing information about it yet. The investigation is ongoing. 

