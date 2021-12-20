Vermont police looking to ID suspect in car theft investigation

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject of a car theft investigation. The thefts occurred between the late night and early morning hours on December 17 and December 18.

Police said they received numerous theft incidents in the Pownal area. They found that the suspect was breaking into vehicles looking for cash or other valuable items.

Anyone who can identify the individual or has information regarding the incidents, can contact Trooper Ryan Criss by email at ryan.criss@vermont.gov or by calling 802-442-5421.

Vermont State Police also reminds Bennington County residents to lock their vehicle doors and remove valuable items from vehicles when not in use.