Vermont police looking to ID suspect after crash at Stewart’s

Vermont News

by: Sara Rizzo

looking to ID

Vermont State Police looking to ID person in car crash investigation in Arlington (Vermont State Police)

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are looking to identify a suspect after a car accident at Stewart’s Shops in Arlington. Police said the person left the scene of the accident.

Police responded to the location on January 5 around 7 a.m. While speaking with the victim, police found that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect then left the scene without informing anyone of what happened.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.

Search NEWS10