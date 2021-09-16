Vermont police investigating death in Killington

Vermont News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Vermont State Police

KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman that occurred Wednesday night in Killington. Police say they received the call about the death around 7 p.m. that night.

Police say the death occurred inside a vehicle along Route 4 near the intersection with West Hill Road. Their ongoing 0investigation. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet. The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say some minor traffic delays may occur along Route 4 during the continuing investigation. Motorists are asked to drive with caution when passing through the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19