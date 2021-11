Vermont police are asking for help to ID man (Vermont State Police)

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual. Police said the man is wanted in relation to a petit larceny investigation.

Police said they received a report for a theft at a residence in Pownal on October 28. They complainant said the man had stolen a piece of property from the residence.

If you can identify the person in the images, you can contact Trooper Ryan Criss at 802-442-5421.