Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio officially merge

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS officially merged on Thursday as part of their plan to better serve the community.

The new organization said in a statement that it will launch its new name, mission, vision, and brand identity in early 2022. Until then, the two stations will retain their existing names and brand identities.

“Together, we can reach out to new audiences, so we live up to our vision of being a place for everyone,” said Scott Finn, VPR’s president, and CEO, who will lead the new, integrated organization. “This merger allows us to expand our offerings while continuing the services our existing supporters depend on every day.”

A new leadership team composed of executives from both organizations has been named, and the staff has been reorganized into teams with a focus on service, inclusion, and community engagement, the groups said. No staff positions were eliminated.

Programming and services will expand over time as a result of the change.