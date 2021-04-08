Vermont paying $500 for shared vaccination stories

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont Health Department is asking people to submit their stories about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and one lucky participant can win $500.

Vermonters are being encouraged to submit original videos, photos or written thoughts about what what being vaccinated has meant to them. Select submissions will be featured in a television ad campaign and one entry will be picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.

The state says it’s seeking submissions to show why getting vaccinated is important. The move comes as Vermont is continuing its gradual reopening as more people get vaccinated. On Friday, Vermont’s travel guidance will change and focus on testing, rather than quarantining.