Vermont paying $500 for shared vaccination stories

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont Health Department is asking people to submit their stories about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and one lucky participant can win $500.

Vermonters are being encouraged to submit original videos, photos or written thoughts about what what being vaccinated has meant to them. Select submissions will be featured in a television ad campaign and one entry will be picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.

The state says it’s seeking submissions to show why getting vaccinated is important. The move comes as Vermont is continuing its gradual reopening as more people get vaccinated. On Friday, Vermont’s travel guidance will change and focus on testing, rather than quarantining.

Also Friday, mostly outdoor businesses, low- or no-contact professional services, retail operations, and farmers’ markets will move from sector-specific to universal guidance. The main principles of the universal guidance are mask wearing, distancing, staying away from crowded places, staying home if sick, practicing good hygiene, and knowing the travel restrictions, the Health Department said.

That will be followed on May 1 by the easing of restrictions on most other sectors, such as manufacturing, restaurants, gyms and hair salons, as well as places of worship and museums.

The goal is to have the state substantially back to normal by July 4.

