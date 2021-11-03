Vermont parents welcome news of COVID vaccine for ages 5+

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — By the end of the week, children aged 5 to 11 could be getting the COVID vaccine, after a CDC advisory committee voted in favor of recommending Pfizer doses. Some parents in Vermont welcome the new developments.

Jamal Aziz said his 11-year-old son, Eesa, will get the vaccine. Aziz said he was concerned about the virus spreading at school. “It was very difficult to get him to social distance many times,” Aziz said. “I was worried they could give each other this bad virus.”

Ryan Dieahl’s children are 5 and 2. He said he does not have concerns about his daughter getting the vaccine. “We are fairly comfortable with the science and the reasoning behind the vaccine,” Dieahl said. “We are very comfortable protecting our daughter and gaining a little more freedom.”

Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician at UVM Children’s Hospital, said Pfizer’s vaccine for children 5 to 11 is a smaller dose than the one given to people 12 and older. “It’s 10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms,” Bell said. “Children’s immune systems tend to have a more robust response.”

Bell said her 6-year-old will get the vaccine, which is authorized by the FDA as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. “By getting vaccinated, we don’t have to worry about them getting sick, and instead they can get protection,” she said.

Some parents, of course, remain hesitant. A recent Gallup poll conducted last month found 55% of parents with kids under age 12 planned to vaccinate their child. The Kaiser Family Foundation found 30% of parents with kids ages 5-11 will “definitely not” vaccinate them.

The Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will hold a series of conversations about COVID vaccines for children digitally in the coming month. The Zoom meeting for Bennington will be at 7 p.m. on November 8.