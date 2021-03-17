Vermont officials to release timeline for remainder of vaccine roll out

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – On Tuesday, state officials said over 25% of Vermont adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while warning that the potential spread of virus variants remains a serious threat in communities across the state.

Governor Phil Scott attributed Vermont’s steady vaccination progress to an equally steady uptick in supply, and hinted that every Vermonter over the age of 16 will soon have a better idea of when they can make an appointment.

“With these assurances on supply, I’ll be able to outline the full schedule for all remaining age bands in order to accomplish making every Vermonter over 16 eligible by the end of April,” Scott said.

Details are expected Friday. Right now, incarcerated Vermonters with high-risk conditions are the newest group on the eligibility list. Their addition comes on the heels of an outbreak at Northern Vermont Correctional Facility that resulted in over 100 positive cases among inmates and staff members.

Meanwhile, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said communities continue to be at a heightened risk of spreading the highly-contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19. Four positive cases were announced Tuesday, bringing the total to five.

Dr. Levine said those positive results could be just the tip of the iceberg, because the CDC itself has admitted that variant testing hasn’t been where it should be.

“They understand we’re not doing a sufficient amount of searching for the variant strains,” Dr. Levine said. “To be real, we actually are targeting specimens in areas we think are more likely to have the variant based on the clinical characteristics of what’s going on in that part of the state.”

This uncertainty is part of the reason Governor Scott’s administration has been hesitant to go any further than the incremental steps to reopen Vermont, but that explanation hasn’t stopped questions about what’s going to happen with bars, fairs, weddings and other events.

“By the first week in April, we’ll be publicly showing you what our exit strategy is,” Scott said. “A lot of those timelines, and a lot of those gathering limits, will be in that strategy.”

At recent COVID-19 briefings, Scott has signaled a will to get things ‘back to normal’ by the Fourth of July. On Tuesday, he was asked what his definition of ‘normal’ is.

“From my standpoint, it’s almost like we’re back to where we were pre-pandemic in terms of having businesses open and being able to freely travel throughout the United States,” Scott said. “I don’t think mask wearing will be completely over… There may be other restrictions we’re not aware of.”

Gov. Scott noted that in Vermont, a lot of people’s idea of normalcy includes the reopening of the Canadian Border. It’s been on his mind during his weekly conference calls with the Biden Administration.

“I tried to ask that question last week with the White House, but they didn’t have any sort of definitive answer on whether we’ll have some sort of a vaccine passport to come back-and-forth, but that could be part of the process,” Scott said.