Vermont offers ID theft help to 100,000 after tax form error

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10/WFFF/AP) – The State of Vermont is offering identity theft protection to more than 100,000 people who received unemployment benefits last year after thousands of tax forms were inadvertently sent to the wrong people.

Last week, the Department of Labor announced that some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that included tax information for someone else. Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that the state is finalizing a contract that will provide the identity theft protection, retroactive to the date of the breach.

“Protecting Vermonters and their personal information is my top priority in this situation, and I encourage all claimants to enroll in these services,” said Governor Scott. “I know this does not make up for the concerns this incident has caused, but I do hope it provides some reassurance that your identity can be protected and monitored, and in worst case scenarios, expenses will be covered to restore incurred losses.”

While not all people who received unemployment benefits were affected, the service will be offered to everyone who received unemployment assistance last year.

The State of Vermont paired with Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc. (IDX) to create Protection Packages. These packages include:

Single bureau credit monitoring

CyberScan identity monitoring

Identity theft insurance

Fully managed identity recovery services

Call center and informational member website

Next week, claimants will receive direct notification containing details and instructions from IDX. As soon as claimants sign up, protections will be retroactive to January 29, the date of the incident. The protection will last for a minimum of 12 months from the date of the incident.