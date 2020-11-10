Vermont ‘micro-businesses’ eligible for additional federal virus relief funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — An additional $1 million in federal CARES Act funding has been approved to help regional micro-businesses recover from COVID-19 losses.

A micro business is defined as having no more than five employees, and they must meet certain income eligibility criteria to qualify. The EMBRACE Program had already granted $228,000 to micro businesses in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties earlier this year.

The newly-announced funds must be distributed quickly and spent by the end of the year, said Kathryn Baudreau, director of the Financial Futures Program at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. She said micro-business owners don’t need to have a concrete plan for their relief funding in order to apply.

“Even if someone’s not entirely sure to the penny how they’d want to spend those funds, they’re welcome to connect with our program,” Baudreau said. “The applications are reviewed by business coaches who can have a conversation with the applicant to help them think critically about the best way to use those funds to support and sustain their business.”

Business owners can apply for grants of up to $5,000. Applications are being accepted until December 18 or until funds are exhausted. Baudreau urged people to apply as soon as possible, because the first round of funding was sent out relatively quick.

Businesses have until December 30 to spend the money they receive. They must have been open as of March 1 and be located in Vermont.

More information can be found here.

