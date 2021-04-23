Vermont maple season cut short, sap yields low sugar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Seventy-degree Fahrenheit weather and low sugar content in tree sap have caused one of the shortest maple seasons in over a decade for producers in Vermont, the country’s top maple syrup producing state.

Allison Hope, executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, said that most maple syrup producers made anywhere from 40% to 70% of an average crop of maple syrup this season.

The ideal weather is warm sunny days combined with cold evenings, the Burlington Free Press reported. Early warm weather put an end to the flowing sap, Hope said.

The average sugar content of the harvested maple sap was 2%, according to Hope, which increases the sap needed to produce maple syrup.