Vermont Lt. Governor Molly Gray launches “Seat at the Table” series

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray launches the “Seat at the Table” virtual meeting series to elevate the voices of Vermonters. Each “Seat at the Table” will be open to the public, lawmakers and press and will highlight topical issues facing Vermont communities.

The series will take place every other Monday, starting Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., and will feature community, non-profit, and business leaders from across Vermont.

The first “Seat at the Table” will highlight the diverse and evolving needs of Vermonters linked to broadband access.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid everything bare. Most notably, the essentialness of broadband to the economic and social well-being of Vermonters,” said Gray. “This ‘Seat at the Table’ intends to highlight the myriad ways this pandemic has changed the way Vermonters access services, learning, health, economic opportunity and civic engagement as well as the ways in which Vermont can unite in action and a readiness plan across impacted communities and groups to close the broadband gap.”

Speakers include Betsy Bishop, President of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce; Zach Tomanelli, Communication’s and Engagement Director of the Vermont Public Research Interest Group (VPIRG); Jessa Barnard, Executive Director of the Vermont Medical Society; Philene Taormina, Director of Advocacy for AARP-Vermont and Jay Nichols, Executive Director of the Vermont Principals’ Association.

Vermonters wishing to attend will receive a link to participate via Zoom after registering online.