Vermont legislature, governor work on spending plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont legislators and the governor are working on the final details of a $7 billion state budget as the Legislature works toward finishing the session by the end of the week.

Lawmakers on Tuesday focused on portions including funding for the state college system, air ventilation for Vermont’s courthouses, and paying down $150 million of the state’s $5-billion pension liability, WCAX-TV reported.

Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that funding should come from the state surplus not the federal American Rescue Plan Act money.