Vermont legislature, governor work on spending plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont legislators and the governor are working on the final details of a $7 billion state budget as the Legislature works toward finishing the session by the end of the week.
Lawmakers on Tuesday focused on portions including funding for the state college system, air ventilation for Vermont’s courthouses, and paying down $150 million of the state’s $5-billion pension liability, WCAX-TV reported.
Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that funding should come from the state surplus not the federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
“I have concerns with some of the ARPA money, but we are making good progress in that regard. If we continue to make the progress that we’ve seen over the last two to three days, we may have something that I could accept.,” the governor said.
Lawmakers have decided to work on a pension plan in a summer committee after hearing from teachers and state workers. The Legislature is also working out differences in a $150 broadband bill. Scott wants to make a $250 million investment in broadband.