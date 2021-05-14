Vermont Legislature, governor have different ideas on budget

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled Vermont Legislature and Republican Gov. Phil Scott have different visions of how the state should spend about $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s unclear how those differences will play out as the Legislature wraps up its work and prepares to adjourn for the year, possibly next week, but it’s possible Scott could veto the budget.

The governor wants to spend the federal money on housing, economic recovery initiatives, water and sewer, universal broadband, and climate change initiatives. He says the state has to begin using that money now. “I feel strongly that we can’t squander this opportunity, that we need to utilize this to transform Vermont,” Scott said this week.

The legislature agrees with many of Scott’s goals, but they also want to use some of the funding to prop up the state colleges, workforce development, and mental health. They say the state has four years to spend the money so there is no rush.