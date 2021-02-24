Vermont lawmakers preparing COVID-19 relief package

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Vermont lawmakers are preparing a COVID-19 relief measure to provide assistance to people and businesses across the state while waiting for Congress to pass a bigger package.

The plan being considered supports a variety of programs for children, businesses and long-term investments in health care. Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint says lawmakers want to be ready for a larger federal package, but until one passes it isn’t real.

The package, which doesn’t have a price tag yet, would be paid for by leftover federal cash and one-time money from the governor’s budget.