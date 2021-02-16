Vermont lawmakers eye changes to benefit ‘overtaxed and underfunded’ school districts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – On Monday, educators and advocates from across the state joined a group of tri-partisan lawmakers to discuss education inequity.

The conversation focused on the method in which the state distributes resources to schools across Vermont. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would adjust the formula that decides how much money each school district gets.

“I am proud of what our school district has done with the constraints the funding formula has placed on us,” said Dr. Alex Lin, a Winooski School District board member. “The current education formula says that we have about 1,000 equalized pupils, but with the updated study, it says that we have 1600 equalized pupils. Imagine what we could do without these constraints?”

An equalized pupil count begins with the total number of students in a school district. That number is then weighted, with the intent of taking into account students who might need more resources, like those from economically deprived backgrounds.

These weighted head counts and the formula that determines them have come under scrutiny because a higher equalized pupil count means lower education property tax rates, which in turn means more money for resources to benefit students.

Rep. Laura Sibilia (I-Windham/Bennington) said that scale has needed recalibration for years now. Sibilia and other lawmakers spent several years pushing for the Agency of Education to look into possible reforms, and finally got a report back in early 2020.

“The existing weights, which are how we account for different types of students, were basically political agreements that had been made in the implementation of Act 60, there really was not any empirical evidence pointing to why we had those weights in place,” Rep. Sibilia said.

Research was conducted by the University of Vermont, and found that the weighting formula doesn’t reflect the current needs of Vermont schools, leaving some school districts overtaxed and underfunded.

Khellmar Daring, a student in the Winooski School District, believes the current formula contributed to district-wide transportation problems that impacted his education.

“I can say from personal experience because my dad was working in the morning, couldn’t drive me to school and because there was no dedicated bussing for our students, getting to school was not a fun part of the schooling experience,” Daring said.

House Bill 54 would readjust the weighting formula over a period of several years, based on the report’s recommendations. The staggered changes would prevent a sharp rise in education property tax rates for schools that would see dropping equalized pupil counts under the new bill.