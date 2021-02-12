Vermont lawmakers consider ‘clarifying changes’ to statewide use-of-force policy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Last year, the Vermont Legislature passed a statewide use of force policy that placed some of the strongest restrictions on police use of force in the nation.

Now, lawmakers are considering some clarifying changes that would prevent the use of hindsight in evaluating law enforcement conduct and clarify the definition of prohibited restraint.

Under the state’s recently-passed policy, the decision of whether a law enforcement officer’s use of force was reasonable is evaluated from the perspective of a reasonable officer in the same situation, based on the totality of circumstances. The proposed changes under H.145 would add a requirement that it be done “without the benefit of hindsight.”

The ACLU of Vermont believes the change is unnecessary. Advocacy Director Falko Schilling told the House Committee on Judiciary that it could complicate officer conduct reviews.

“By adding ‘without hindsight,’ our fear is that a future court looking at this would limit their inquiry into specifically the moment right before force was used,” Schilling said. “Not taking into account all the factors, specifically what happened with the bystanders and the officer’s conduct.”

The second change proposed in H.145 would clarify the definition of a prohibited restraint. The current policy defines it as “any maneuver on a person that applies pressure to the neck, throat, windpipe, or carotid artery that may prevent or hinder prevents or hinders breathing, reduce reduces intake of air, or impede impedes the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain.” The bill proposes adding “the use of such maneuver with the intent to cause unconsciousness, serious bodily injury, or

death.”

Law enforcement officials at Thursday’s committee meeting supported the addition, but also want the bill to specify that prohibited restraints can be used during lethal force encounters.

“Removing the officer’s ability to use a neck restraint during a lethal force encounter would make an officer resort to other options that may or may not be available,” said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

Jennifer Morrison, Executive Director of Policy Development for the Department of Public Safety, doesn’t believe that Vermont’s justifiable homicide statute would apply in that situation.

“If an officer is in a struggle where lethal force is justified and instead of using a firearm, the officer uses a prohibitive restraint, and the incident is resolved without a serious bodily injury or death, the officer would not be protected by the justifiable homicide statute and would be theoretically facing a 20 year felony and loss of certification,” Morrison said.

The use of force bill is slated to go into effect in July.