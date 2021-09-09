Vermont law professor: Fake vaccine cards represent pandemic politics

VERMONT (WFFF) — The political climate around the pandemic may be a backdrop to the allegations that three former state troopers created fraudulent vaccine cards, says a professor at Vermont Law School.

The former troopers—Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski, and David Pfindel—have all resigned, accused of potentially violating federal law by creating the fake documents.

Law professor Jared Carter said the alleged fraud by the troopers may be a symptom of the politicized pandemic and connected to vaccine mandates being enacted across the country. “We will see this here in Vermont and across the country in light of the politics of the pandemic,” he said. “It is a sad state of affairs.”

Carter said it’s understandable for people to try to get around vaccine mandates, which universities, government agencies, and some businesses have turned to as the delta variant drives up fatalities, case counts, and hospitalization rates around the country. “But it creates a fraudulent incentive for fraudulent actors,” Carter said. “Bad actors create false vaccination cards.”

According to the FBI, the unauthorized use of the seal of a government agency—like the Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—can lead to substantial fines and up to five years in prison. It’s also illegal under federal law to purchase a fake card in order to misrepresent your vaccine status. “That is the federal level,” Carter said. “There can be state action as well.”

He said the allegations could also fuel more negative attitudes about law enforcement. “I think, to the extent, this is another instance in which law enforcement and their credibility is called into question,” said Carter, adding that he doesn’t believe the accusations are “reflective of the entire Vermont State Police organization”

At his weekly news briefing Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott said he was disappointed by the troopers’ alleged fraud, which the FBI is now investigating. “It’s just a simple thing to do,” Scott said. “Get vaccinated. Get your card. You don’t have to fabricate something.”