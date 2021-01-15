Vermont law enforcement agencies provide update on security planning

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont law enforcement agencies, including the State Police, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, are continuing to plan for any potential protests, disruptions or other eventualities that might occur in the Capital Region of Vermont in the days ahead.

Police agencies are unaware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse, Montpelier or elsewhere in Vermont. However, state law enforcement is aware of calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” at all 50 state capitals this weekend and next week.

To ensure operational security, police are unable to describe details of the measures. The Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department are working in close coordination with one another and with local, state and federal law enforcement partners in threat monitoring and mitigation.

As Gov. Phil Scott and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said earlier this week, state leaders and law enforcement believe in and fully support the constitutional rights of all Vermonters, but also encourage the public to consider, in light of recent events and in the interest of personal responsibility and safety, when the best time is to exercise these rights.

As always, police ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to their local law enforcement agency or on the Vermont Tips website.